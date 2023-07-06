Letter: Wegener as chairman would cause discord

In Kelli Wegener’s recent announcement running for McHenry County board chairman, she states she has a “solid accounting background.”

It would seem that as an accountant, Wegner would want her “ducks in a row.”

However, she challenged Chairman Mike Buehler before he declared to run for reelection.

There are McHenry County Board members who told me they don’t have a good opinion of Wegener. Placing her in an administrative role would cause major discord.

Wegner’s voting record is abysmal. She voted to raise county taxes when there were funds to stop that. Everything she says is part of her platform is being considered and implemented by County Board committees.

There’s a reason U.S. News and World Report lists McHenry County as one of the best places to live. There’s also a reason the county earned the Government Financing Office’s Triple Crown Medallion. That’s under Buehler’s leadership.

Kirk Donald

Johnsburg