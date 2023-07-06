Letter: Is Biden the best man for the job?

One of the first things the president did was close the U.S. oil pipeline, putting thousands of people out of work. This left us at foreign oil companies mercy.

My grocery bills have increased in the last two and a half years.

He left billions of dollars worth of military equipment in Afghanistan. We either have or will pay for these with taxes. The worst thing he did was leave behind Afghans who helped the U.S.

President Joe Biden has a two-tiered justice system. One is for friends and family. The other is for anyone he disagrees with.

Biden is anti-gun, but his son allegedly lied to get one. He gets a warning and can still own guns.

As for guns, it isn’t the gun that’s the issue. Legal gun owners aren’t the problem; criminals are.

Because of lax theft laws, companies are closing their stores. This is hard for low-income families, who must travel to shop.

Finally, let’s talk immigration. I’m not against immigration, but we have laws for a reason. There are 11.5 million people have entered the U.S. under Biden. We’re expected to take care of these people. Many of the undocumented people are treated better than our citizens.

I ask you, is Biden still the best man for the job?

LeeAnn Lord

Spring Grove