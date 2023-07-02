Letter: The benefits of Bidenomics

Inflation has been dropping for the past 11 months and is now half of what it was a year ago. Job growth is fast rising to pre-pandemic rates.

Unemployment is at historical lows. Hundreds of infrastructure projects are funded and under way. Manufacturing is coming back to the United States, and “Made in America” will mean something again. A recession is no longer a certainty. That’s some, but not all, of the benefits of Bidenomics.

What do the Republicans propose? Tax cuts for the rich, of course. Cuts to entitlements such as Social Security and Medicare, voter suppression and anti-LGBTQ+ laws, book bans and guns, guns, guns.

Seems like a no-brainer.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin