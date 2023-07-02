Letter: A good path to stay on

I read the Northwest Herald article announcing McHenry County Board Member Kelli Wegener’s campaign against Chairman Mike Buehler. The article lists her endorsements, who are partisan Democrats. The article also included this Wegner quote: “It seems like the chair position can be used in a partisan way.”

One note is her endorsements include two Lake County Democrats. A name Wegner doesn’t list is Gov. JB Pritzker. His money will enter the county in 2024, like it did during April’s school board races.

We don’t know what her quote means. I think it means another politically funded lie and half-truth-fueled election. I also think Wegner’s issues are her social engineering and social issues. They have nothing to do with county executive offices.

Buehler is a business and political leader focused on residents’ personal and financial wellbeing. Wegener has an activist agenda that her record supports. McHenry County has avoided most of the other counties’ nonsense. It seems like a good path to stay on.

Todd Wilke

Harvard