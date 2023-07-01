Letter: ‘Issues we fought over aren’t gone’

In a McHenry County resuming housebuilding article, the reporter states, “The county began booming with neighborhoods and commercial properties in the early 2000s.” The boom actually began decades earlier. It peaked between 1950 and 1980 and was almost done by 2000. The real story is the article’s opposite.

The lack of research led to misstating the county’s response: “The county prepared for the expected growth … ” What really happened was a battle between those favoring growth and those who didn’t. Some officials were vilified by groups blaming them for rising property taxes. Municipalities struggled to keep up with infrastructure. Citizens complained about disruption and cost. School referenda were controversial and almost never passed the first time.

The issues we fought over aren’t gone. There are still arguments for housing and business growth. However, that growth isn’t all good. Traffic congestion, pollution, noise, farmland and wildlife habitat loss, groundwater depletion and property taxes appear often in the Northwest Herald. It’s important to tell the true story.

Mark G. Eckel

Crystal Lake