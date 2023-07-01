Letter: Fireworks shows safety tips

Independence Day is approaching, and fireworks are in the sky. The Illinois Insurance Association and its member companies encourage residents to attend professional fireworks shows.

Fireworks are dangerous explosives. Mishandling them can have life-altering results. Hospitals treat thousands of fireworks-related injuries annually. A quarter of the cases are children with sparkler burns. Property damage is another issue. Fire departments put out fires caused by falling debris and embers.

Tips when staging fireworks shows include:

Learn your area’s federal, state, and local fireworks laws and ordinances.

Have a responsible, sober adult light fireworks. Keep children away from the launch area.

Launch fireworks in a clear, flat, open area.

Keep a water bucket or garden hose close.

Extinguish deployed and nonfunctional fireworks with water. Do not re-light duds. Place fireworks in metal trash cans.

Fourth of July celebrations are family traditions. Protect yours by attending approved fireworks shows.

Kevin J. Martin

Executive Director

Illinois Insurance Association