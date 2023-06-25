Letter: What is Pride?

What is pride?

Webster’s definition is the quality or state of being proud: such as pleasure that comes from some relationship, association, achievement or possession that is seen as a source of honor, respect, etc.

We all should be proud of ourselves, legacy, tradition, birthright, custom, culture; whatever makes you proud.

So June is Pride Month, for people to be proud. Adults are aware of the special celebrations we assign to each month with children not aware of the meaning for celebrating, but participate in the celebratory events like kids playing in the playground for the fun and games. But the “in-your-face” approach in celebrating is characterized by or expressive of bold and often defiant aggressiveness.

President Biden hosted a Pride party described as the largest Pride event hosted at the White House with the Pride flag prominently displayed and flanked by two American flags. But “to advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates basic tenet of U.S. Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colors,” wrote Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. The U.S. Flag Code reads, “The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs.”

Let’s not weaponize Pride Month, but appreciate with less “in-your-face” celebrations and more respect for our children.

Robert Meale

Crystal Lake