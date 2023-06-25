Letter: Find out who needs to step up

Illinois has a bill to keep police from ticketing students for fighting, theft and vaping. Those can be handled by the school disciplinary system (“Police are ticketing students,” Chicago Tribune, Saturday, March 4).

However, when students are in college, it changes. UMass Amherst says it has no responsibility to intervene in the St. Patrick’s Day campus festival. This is because the festival isn’t university-sanctioned (”UMass Blarney blowout,” Boston Globe, Tuesday, March 7).

A Utah judge says universities have no Title IX obligation to help investigate a student rape if it was off campus and the rapist isn’t a student (“Why a judge ruled . . . university didn’t have to help,” Salt Lake Tribune, Wednesday, March 8).

No wonder so much crime falls between the cracks.

Dodging responsibility has led to a hands-off mass shootings approach and poor police behavior toward minorities. Look in the mirror and find out who needs to step up.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah