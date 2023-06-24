Letter: Lakemoor gravel pits

How many people think we have enough dust and gravel trucks coming out of the two pits in Lakemoor? Wayne Jett went against the zoning committee who voted 6-0 to say no to the proposed pit that would border 120 Chapel Hill and Lincoln.

There are real dangers to our water contamination, our pond and our quality of life. People who live next to pits are showing us the dust, noise and pollution they experience on a daily basis. McHenry, in its ignorance, is lowering the berms, cutting the setback and granting emergency hours.

Does anyone think we have enough gravel trucks going down 120? Do we need more? There are two schools within half a mile. They are going to be rock recycling, which means crushing rock. J Pease Inc. says it won’t disturb anyone. Why then are we hearing from plenty of people who live next to pits?

This is our town and this is beautiful land. Please write your councilman and tell him you don’t want the pit. Remember, if you live by farmland you’re in danger, too.

Terri LaDuke

McHenry