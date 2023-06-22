Letter: Catholics for Choice

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the tragic U.S. Supreme Court decision against Roe v. Wade, I am writing today to tell all who can or want children to not give up hope. As a Catholic, I find the stance the church takes contrary to my personal beliefs. More than that, I find it contrary to what the church says it stands for.

There are three basic principles for us as Catholics for Choice – conscience, social justice and religious freedom. In Catholic teaching, conscience is supposed to be the final arbiter in any moral decision we make. Conscience includes a knowledge of who we are and our own moral principles and the things we act on. It is both a gift and a responsibility. We must follow our own conscience and respect the right of others to do so.

As a matter of social justice, to deny someone reproductive healthcare is to disregard their basic human rights. People of color, the poor, immigrants, those living in rural areas and LGBTQIA+ groups feel the impact of abortion restrictions more harshly because those groups already face barriers to accessing healthcare.

With regard to religious freedom, the constitution states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Religious freedom should recognize that people of all faiths or of no faith can make personal decisions of family planning that are consistent with their own consciences, their own situations and their own health values.

I ask my fellow Catholics and those who share our values to join Catholics for Choice. Don’t give up on a faith you believe in. Find others who share your perspective.

Anna Gifford

Huntley