Letter: Township supervisors

I would like to voice a different view from Bob Anderson on the value of townships.

l begin by thanking the McHenry Township employees who work so hard every winter to clear our roads, and the folks who run the recycling events. They’re always so pleasant and helpful. Without them we’d likely see a lot more TVs and electronics left on the roadways and folks would likely discard toxic paints, batteries, etc, in the regular garbage pickups. The issue of the general assistance fund is debatable.

One line in Bob’s letter stood out: “Dear Taxpayer, do you even have a rainy day fund?” That’s precisely the reason the fund exists. A catastrophic event can hit anyone, anytime. It’s nice to know there’s an outlet for assistance that can be accessed quickly, without massive amounts of red tape that so often holds up the immediate help someone may need. This requires trust in the folks you’ve elected, so get to know them before you elect them.

Lastly, the Thornton supervisor may make $277,000, however Gary Barla, McHenry’s supervisor makes just $45,000. Several years ago we were members of the Johnsburg Lions Club and his dedication to helping those in need was exemplary. Compassion and accountability should go hand-in-hand. This is what makes a community a great place to call home. McHenry Township employees and my tax dollars make that happen. To me it’s worth every penny.

Mary Ann Piker

McHenry