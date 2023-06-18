Letter: Presidential Records Act

Donald Trump and his supporters in the GOP Congress are wrong about what the Presidential Records Act has to do with Trump’s retention of classified material. Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan would have you believe that the act allows Trump to keep the documents for up to two years after leaving the presidency to sort through their papers. This is the exact opposite of what the act requires. It specifically states that the president has no right to retain presidential papers after leaving office. The only exception is if the then-president requests a secure site to store the documents while building a presidential library, for example.

Trump made no such request.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin