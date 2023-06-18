Letter: Mental health and gun control

One of the arguments against reasonable gun control legislation is that mental illness is the problem, not guns. There is some logic to this. Clearly, a perpetrator in a mass shooting has some kind of mental illness that needs to be addressed and we need to identify it before the shooting.

While people addicted to high-powered artillery see the connection between mass shootings and mental illness as a one-way street, the rest of us see it as a two-way venue. Mentally ill people cause mass shootings, and mass shootings cause mental illness – massively.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs reports from PTSD: National Center for PTSD: “Almost everyone who was at the scene of an act of mass violence will have stress reactions in the immediate aftermath. The initial relief to be alive may be followed by distress, fear, survivor guilt or anger. Survivors of mass violence or their family members, colleagues and friends may find it hard to stop thinking about what happened, have trouble sleeping or feel keyed up or on edge. For most people, reactions will lessen over the first few weeks after the event. For those who were injured, have experienced prior trauma, lost someone they knew or were present when the violence happened, reactions may be more intense and longer-lasting.”

If we want to address mass violence, certainly we need to be supporting mental health. To do that, we need to enact strong and effective gun controls.

Mary Fox

McHenry