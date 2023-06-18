Letter: Loud music at YMCA

Since May 26, we are getting loud music in the Sage YMCA Fitness Room. The sound level tested by DT-85A jumped from 57-62 dBA to 62-68 dBA. So far, we were OK without this type of music for decades. Director Mike LaManna decided that this new condition is better for us. Did anybody ask him to do that? I am not aware of any such consultations with the customers.

I am the Sage YMCA member since 2009. I started with the swimming pool and really enjoyed. After the 2016 reconstruction of Sage YMCA the family pool was designated for entire families, so the water must be warm, while the competition pool had colder water. Around 2019 they made the family pool water colder, ignoring the purpose of the pool, so I switched to the fitness room, fearing the health issues. For the last two years from time-to-time they practice real cold air in the Fitness Room during the cold season, so I go home those days. Now this music arrived.

There are many customers with headphones in the fitness room, they do hear the music they like. Why do I need to hear the loud beat, which I do not like? I spoke to Director LaManna prior to implementation, and he assured me that the music in the Fitness Room would be not loud and be acceptable for everyone. It is not the case.

Loud drum dictates its rhythm to us. People cannot concentrate on the workout, as they are distracted. Don’t you think there is the safety issue here as well?

The Young Men Christian Association motto is: “We are putting your whole family’s health and safety first.” Is it true, or false?

Andrei Chugunov

Cary