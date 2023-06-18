Letter: A beautiful aquatic center

My husband and I recently went to Cary to see their new aquatic center. Wow. It is beautiful and was so busy with people of all ages. It even has a deep end with two diving boards at different heights. This pool would provide opportunities for kids to learn how to swim underwater, tread water and dive off of the side of the pool. Crystal Lake needs to get its own aquatic center.

Our neighbors Cary, Woodstock and Huntley all provide wonderful places for kids to be entertained in the summer and for people to learn how to swim. I really wish our park district would step up and take this project to fruition.

Claudia Agnes

Crystal Lake