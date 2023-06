What do you get when a 19th-century commercial district is cursed with 21st-century automotive technology? You get scenes from the television show “Yellowstone.” Pickup trucks the size of army tanks are squeezed into parking spaces not intended for large vehicles.

A case in point is McHenry’s Green Street commercial district. The only thing missing are the hay bales needed for cattle ranch herds.

Nancy Fike

McHenry