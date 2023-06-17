Letter: Let’s get on with democracy

How long does a draft dodger, liar and tax cheat stay out of jail?

If anyone still believes in Trump, I feel bad for the United States of America.

To all of Trump’s supporters: if you love America and the NRA, join the military. You can do some real good.

Open your eyes; Trump does not care for anyone but himself. Ask his ex-wives and all the people he insults.

Do you not like my opinion? Well, if Trump gets elected, he will throw me in jail. His best friends are in North Korea and Russia. They are his models for America. His silver spoon does no good for anyone but himself.

Let’s convict Trump and get on with democracy for our own good.

Carl Hurtig

McHenry