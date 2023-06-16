Letter: Thank you for supporting PFLAG McHenry

PFLAG McHenry is indebted to the owner of The Flag Store, John McCall, and nine other merchants and organizations for their LGBTQ+ community support. This is especially true during Pride Month through the sale of “Downtown CL Pride” pins. The profits will go toward benefiting PFLAG McHenry. PFLAG, a national organization, helps parents of LGBTQ+ kids by providing support, a listening ear, and advocacy. PFLAG also provides LGBTQ+ people with a safe space.

PFLAG McHenry is proud of its outreach to McHenry County’s communities. It provides schools and social service organizations with resources that allow them to serve LGBTQ+ students and clients. However, resources cost money, and endeavors such as McCall’s allow us to continue this work.

For information, visit pflag.org or pflagillinois.org.

Toni Weaver

McHenry