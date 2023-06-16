Letter: Changing the statistics on Edwards’ syndrome

I am writing to tell you about my son, Vinny.

He was born with a life-limiting disease called Edwards’ syndrome, or trisomy 18.

It’s similar to Down’s syndrome, with three copies on the 18th chromosome instead of the 21st. The syndrome occurs in one to 2,500 births.

He was born Friday, April 29, 2022, making him 1 year old. Children who live to their first birthday fall between 5% and 10%. Trisomy 18 is not life-compatible, but there is a parent community changing the statistics.

According to statistics, Vinny shouldn’t be here, but he is. He has spent most of his life in the hospital, but he was home for two days. These babies can live a good life with interventions. We have been by his side since day one. We found out in utero that he had trisomy 18 and were asked to terminate. His father and I chose life. Vinny has been a fighter since day one. He was born at CDH Hospital but was transferred to Ann and Robert Lurie’s Children’s Hospital for a tracheostomy and gtube surgery. He has undergone multiple surgeries. Since then, he has declined and become medication-reliant.

He is still here, fighting with us daily. A GoFundMe was created to help. The Edwards’ Syndrome Association is changing these statistics.

Vinny may have spent his life at the hospital, but he is also teaching doctors more about his condition.

Robin Melvin

Wonder Lake