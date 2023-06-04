Letter: National debt and tax cuts

If you add the Reagan, Bush and Trump tax cuts, plus the Bushes’ two unfunded wars, it is closely equal to the entire national debt. The national debt rose by almost $7.8 trillion during Trump’s time in office. He left the White House with the largest peacetime deficit in American history and a national debt exceeding 100% of the economy for the first time since World War II.

These tax cuts reduced personal income tax rates for the very wealthy and permanently lowered the corporate tax rate. Republicans were holding the federal debt limit hostage to extract disastrous spending cuts to programs and services like veterans’ support, opioid treatment and law enforcement.

Per the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), extending the Trump tax cuts as the GOP plans to do would add $3.5 trillion to the deficit through 2033. This is not the so-called “fiscally responsible” party of your parents and grandparents. Unless you are a millionaire or the CEO of a large corporation, you should vote accordingly.

Patt Heise

Williams Bay, Wisconsin