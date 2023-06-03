Letter: Disheartening to read about the church’s past

It’s disheartening to read more about past abuse carried out by the Catholic Church’s ordained ministers.

It was perpetrated by a small number of people over a seven-decade period. Every profession has its Judas, and any amount is unacceptable. The slow, half-hearted response in the past was appalling. To the church’s credit, the report was compiled with its complete assistance. The church’s past reporting discrepancy is mostly due to religious orders abuse outside its jurisdiction. Great strides have been made to address the problem. It’s also important to realize that the church feeds, houses, clothes, educates and tends to more people than any other institution.

As sensational as the headlines are, there are more good Catholics than bad.

Art Osten, Jr.

Fox River Grove