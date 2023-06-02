Letter: Honoring Emergency Medical Services workers

National EMS week was instituted by President Gerald Ford in 1974 to honor the contributions of Emergency Medical Services personnel and their dedication to their communities. This year, EMS Week was celebrated May 21-27.

This year’s theme, EMS: Where Emergency Care Begins, honored the contributions of those who work on the medical front line. In a medical emergency, the first few minutes of a patient’s care can often significantly impact the individual’s final health outcome. These brave medical professionals rush to highways, homes, precarious environments or wherever an emergency begins to care for individuals, often on the worst day of their lives.

We’re fortunate to have compassionate and highly skilled EMS personnel, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, nurses, emergency medical dispatchers and other emergency medical responders to care for our community.

Please take a moment to celebrate, thank and honor the first responders in our area for selflessly putting the needs of others ahead of their own – not just this week but every day of the year.

Dr. Matt Smetana

EMS Medical Director

Mercyhealth