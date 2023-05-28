Letter: Take back our country

Have you ever wondered how or why someone would enter politics?

First, the “how.” They must convince their constituents that they are more honorable than their opponent. The “why” is more complicated.

They enter, probably thinking of the good they can do. But in a short time, they realize their main function is to spend people’s money.

To do that, they use the old “create a need” marketing ploy.

They don’t need to convince those who voted for them. They need to sell their idea to the member body’s majority.

They can then “satisfy” that need. That will cost a lot of money.

Have you heard of a government contract that finished on time and on budget?

Boeing’s air refuter was millions of dollars over budget and years late. That was after they “sold” the government that they had the basis for the need with the B676. They had existing refueling systems.

Where did the money go?

I haven’t heard of a person who left elected office poorer than when they started.

Visit our military cemeteries and look at the graves of those who died for this country. I wonder if they could talk about today’s conditions, would they think their sacrifice was worth it?

To quote Ronald Reagan, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’”

Folks, it’s time that we rein in our government.

TBOC: Take Back Our Country.

Bill McElman

Lake In The Hills