Letter: The forgotten generation

I believe the most cherished generation is our senior citizens. Many have fought in battles from World War II to Vietnam fighting for the very freedoms we all enjoy today. Now with increased age where do these seniors live?

Yes, many have had beautiful homes in their younger years but with the expense and upkeep it’s no longer and option. Their children are grown and gone and they are lonely. Some still drive but with increased cost of gas, food and taxes it’s becoming more difficult to afford.

There are some apartments complexes where treasures can be found that will honor senior citizens that include three meals a day, gas and electric. I live in one and it is paradise. This article is not meant as an advertisement but as assistance to the forgotten generation whose lives are and should always be treasured.

Betty Zelasko

McHenry