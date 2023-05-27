Letter: Thank you, Johnsburg

We, the present and former members of Johnsburg VFW Post 11496, wish to thank the people of Johnsburg for all of your past support. Due to various reasons, the post has merged with Lake Villa VFW Post 4308.

A small group of former members will continue to place flags at the graves of veterans at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Johnsburg the Friday before Memorial Day Weekend.

Thank you so much for your past support, God Bless.

Greg Sielepkowski, Commander

Don Klapperich, Quartermaster

Steve Fike, Adjunct

Ringwood