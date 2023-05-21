Letter: A more logical use of facial recognition

I find it interesting that, according to a Northwest Herald article published Tuesday, May 16, the TSA states they are “trying to do with this (facial recognition) is aid the (TSA) officers to actually determine that you are who you say you are.” However, now that Title 42 has expired, “hundreds of thousands of immigrants are already finding their way to border crossings, and the U.S. is preparing for a massive surge of non-citizens who wish to seek asylum in the U.S.” Why isn’t this facial recognition being tested to track non-citizens instead of this country’s citizens? It seems that would be a more logical use of this technology.

Toni Sebastian

Woodstock