Letter: What is common sense?

What is common sense? Different dictionaries and scholars have defined this foundational knowledge in different ways, ranging from “sound and prudent judgment based on a simple perception of the situation or facts” (Merriam Webster) to “the faculty of self-evident truths” (Thomas Paine).

According to Krishna Ramanujan, a Cornell University science writer, “More than 99.9% of peer-reviewed scientific papers agree that climate change is mainly caused by humans, according to a new survey of 88,125 climate-related studies.” Therefore, how many humans populate our planet and, based on common sense, contribute more to climate change?

According to Worldometer, the 2020 ranking of 235 countries lists China as the leader with 18.47%, followed by India with 17.70%, and the U.S. with 4.25%. However, according to outdoor travel blog Atlas and Boots, the U.S. ranks 23, China ranks 93, and India ranks 104 in the country ranking of the cleanest air in the world.

Biden proposes closing 12 to 13 coal- or gas-fired power plants every month for the next 14 years. China is planning to build 43 new coal-fired power plants. India has 28 coal-fired power plants being built, with another 23 in pre-construction.

Anyone with ‘common sense’ would question why Biden is investing nearly $375 billion in climate fighting strategies while other countries invest in coal-fired plants that pollute the world’s air quality. Therefore, using common sense, how is the United States spending billions of dollars helping its citizens with global climate change?

Robert Meale

Crystal Lake