Letter: Killing of raccoon is animal cruelty

This is my view of the teens that got caught killing a raccoon. This was a helpless animal.

The red flag should go up right now. A cutlass-style sword and a hammer were used.

Don’t sweep this story under the carpet. The parents need to be held accountable also for not teaching him about our animals. There was no threat to human life by that raccoon. There’s no place for wildlife to go for many because of building.

We hope the judge thinks about this hard before sentencing. He needs to send a message.

Lyle Halverson, Richmond.