Letter: The GOP’s rapid disassembly

Rapid unscheduled disassembly seems to be the contemporary Republican Party’s goal.

Recent election failings, under the cover of “owning the libs,” will move their Washington pseudo-conservative cultural miscreants to an oblivion not dreamed of before the last administration. I imagine the House, Senate and presidency will be democratically elected in 2024. I can’t imagine why this will be tolerated by conservatives or moderates when so much of it is against the will of the people.

This will happen because a percentage of the GOP will continue with 80% of the country’s opposition to their backward-looking and autocratic sensibilities. Look out for an unscheduled GOP disassembly in November 2024. It’s unavoidable at this rate.

Will that change? Does the Republican silent majority think beyond the “base” and revive their Grand Old Party? Will the GOP sweep up its unscheduled pieces in 2024?

Americans want two strong, smart parties to debate, negotiate, love the country and understand their constituents enough to serve them.

I hope we see this soon. It’s getting old.

Mark Arctander

Woodstock