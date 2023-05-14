Letter: The supposed conspiracy against Americans

Gasoline prices continue to rise due to anti-fossil fuel policies. Add to that the increase in drivers and the fact that no new U.S. refineries have been built since the 1970s. When I filled up my car at below $4 per gallon, I felt relieved. Then, my wife asked me to drive to Starbucks and buy a Venti Iced Carmel Machiato Upside Down. After paying more than $6 plus tax, I asked her to do some math. Dividing $6 by 20 ounces equals 30 cents an ounce. Multiplying 30 cents by 128 ounces equals $38.40 a gallon for her drink. I felt better about spending around $4 per gallon for gas when Putin and Xi-Ping have supposedly conspired against Americans to drive up the price of coffee. Those darned hegemons.

Nicholas C. Kockler

Woodstock