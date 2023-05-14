Letter: Merit Commission vacancy

The perpetual vacancy on the McHenry County Merit Commission is unacceptable.

The Commission was formed following a consent decree due to racial profiling and sexual harassment allegations in the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department. According to State statute and County Bylaws, the Commission is supposed to have three Republicans and two Democrats, providing vital oversight of hiring, firing and disciplinary actions by that department. Since Gloria Van Hof stepped down from the Commission on Dec. 5, 2022, after winning a seat on the County Board, there has been a vacancy on the board, which was supposed to be filled by a Democratic applicant. There have been well-qualified applicants willing to step forward to serve the public interest in that unpaid position, yet the position has remained vacant for more than five months.

This continued vacancy only serves to breed suspicions that there is something to hide or manipulation to ensure the person appointed will serve the department’s self-interest rather than the overall public interest.

I hope the sheriff’s department, with the approval of the county board, will choose one of the applicants in the near future – lest suspicions continue to grow of unethical issues being obscured from earnest oversight against the public’s vital interest.

Terry Kappel

McHenry