Letter: Choose whom you follow wisely

While studying the scriptures in the 1990s, I was confused to read Isaiah 5:20: “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter.” I couldn’t imagine how a person or society could get to the point of “calling evil good and good evil.”

When we read Timothy 3:13, “But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving and being deceived,” in 2023, it all made sense. No matter how you refer to it, “The End of Days,” “The End Times” or “The Last Days,” something underhanded is afoot. It’s as if an army of evil spirits has been unleashed, and their main goal is deception and destruction.

We know that in the end, the victor is Jesus Christ. For now, as the days grow darker, you must wisely choose whom you will follow and what you will believe. Proverbs 12:15 tells us, “The way of a fool is right in his own eyes, but a wise man listens to counsel.”

Doug Peterson

McHenry