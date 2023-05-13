Letter: Too much trash

It might be me, but it seems to be difficult to find any section along our roads that does not contain garbage, trash, junk and plastic. The plastic sometimes is 50, 100 or 150 yards deep into farmers’ fields.

So where is all this stuff coming from? Well I know a lot comes from the bulk 18-wheel trash haulers that deliver to landfills, but not all of it. A good portion does come from those who can’t put it in a garbage container. No, just roll down the car window and pitch it out. But then someone has to pick it up. It used to be county prisoners but county and state workers said, “no, that’s our job.” So now we pay upwards of $40 an hour for these guys to pick up the trash and you wonder why your taxes are so high.

So how about everyone take you garbage home and just put it in your own garbage container? Problem solved? It sure would be nice.

Wally Gullang

Huntley