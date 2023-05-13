Letter: Impact of industrial re-zoning

We are angry to be facing re-zoning to allow another industrial mega-site right outside our neighborhood. The site would bring hazardous materials, diesel emissions, noise and light pollution, added semi-truck traffic and health and safety risks within yards of our homes.

We are angry at what this will cost us when we face well water contamination, property value drops and health issues.

We are angry that the landowner is pushing for the re-zoning when the hazards won’t affect him or be in his backyard.

We were fighting for our livelihoods at the next Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing on May 8 at Hampshire Middle School, 560 S. State St., Hampshire.

Robert Jensen and Anita and Curt Walden

Huntley