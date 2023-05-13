Letter: Humane euthanasia?

There was a letter a few weeks ago titled “What to do with feral cats?” in which “humane euthanasia” was suggested. Why would anyone euthanize a living being simply for existing in a way that is displeasing to you? Why do we as humans take it upon ourselves to decide what creatures get to live or die? They have as much right to eat and play and feel the sun on their faces as we do. They have the right to experience all that this world has to offer, just like we do. Animals are not pests simply for existing. You know who is bad for the environment? Humans. And yet, we persist in destroying ecosystems and entire species for the sake of capitalism. What, exactly, are we going to do about that?

The actual answer you are looking for is Trap-Neuter-Return. There are plenty of organizations and shelters that have a TNR program. It keeps the populations of feral cats down while not murdering any cats. Helping Paws has a Trap-Neuter-Return program and more information about it can be found here: helpingpaws.net/shelter-info.

Alyssa Wees

Crystal Lake