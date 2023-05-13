Letter: Give retired residents a break

I received my property tax bill. It went up, but not by a larger amount than in the school districts. I live in Cary, and the increase is out of proportion. I am retired and live on a fixed income. Every increase means I can’t afford something.

It seems to me that the Legislature could give retired residents who own homes a break from the school districts rising taxes, like other senior credits. I haven’t had children in school for 30 years. I don’t mind paying for future generations education, but rising increases make it difficult.

Charles Wilt

Cary