Letter: Debt limit

Speaker of the U.S. House Kevin McCarthy recently corralled his Republican colleagues to pass the Limit, Save, Grow Act, which would raise the Federal Debt by $1.5 trillion or until March 2024, whichever comes first, and cut spending by $4.5 trillion.

The Speaker and 217 House Republicans hailed this as a great victory, securing their seat at the negotiating table. However, the bill has no chance of surviving either the U.S. Senate or President Biden’s veto pen. What this cynical piece of legislation will do is set spending targets that require an immediate 22% cut to all “non-defense discretionary spending” – that’s border security, the FBI, airport security, air traffic control, highways, clean energy, agricultural programs, veterans’ health, food stamps, Medicaid, medical research, national parks and much more. If the cut is less that 22% in some areas, more than 22% will have to be cut in others. In other words, a huge swath of government programs and services that Americans rely on will be severely curtailed or eliminated.

The Federal debt is a serious issue that needs to be addressed, but not as part of a manufactured debt-limit crisis. All parts of the problem need to be addressed: entitlement programs, taxes, defense and domestic spending, as President Biden has done in his proposed budget. Congressional Republicans would rather set spending targets than put forth their own detailed budget. This is not a negotiation; this is ideological extremism that might drive the nation to a first-ever default. The results would be cataclysmic to the national and world economies.

House Republicans need to grow up, advance their own detailed budget proposal and end the brinkmanship with the national and world economies.

John Labaj

Crystal Lake