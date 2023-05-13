Letter: Commending the Crystal Lake Library for awareness presentations

The Northwest Herald recently published a letter opposing a presentation called “The Way Out: A Future After Hate and Extremism” by Life After Hate at the Crystal Lake Public Library. Life After Hate is a nonprofit that helps people disengage from violent hate groups.

It appears that the letter writers may have misunderstood the presentation. The writer talked about fentanyl, open borders and out-of-town rioters. None of these have anything to do with the presentation. I have no reason to believe that the writers intend to condone or promote violent hate groups. I am not sure why they would oppose the conversation. They then posed the question, “Is this the type of program we want offered at our library?”

The answer is yes. Programs that provide knowledge and awareness can lead to a greater understanding that benefits everyone. How to reduce hate is a topic of interest for many in our community. I commend the Crystal Lake Public Library for including these topics in its adult programming.

Jeffrey Mohler

Crystal Lake