Letter: Celebrate nurses during National Nurses Week

In recognition of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, and on behalf of Mercyhealth, I would like to celebrate the amazing nurses at Mercyhealth who work tirelessly to provide excellent patient care every day. For these dedicated individuals, nursing is not a job, it’s a calling.

Nurses are the backbone of our health system. They go above and beyond to provide outstanding care, making a true difference in the lives of our patients and their families. Our nurses’ compassion and empathy, along with their medical expertise, create a healing environment that is truly exceptional.

During National Nurses Week, please join me in saluting the outstanding nursing professionals in our community for their resilience, dedication and unwavering devotion to the care of others. We see their passion to comfort and desire to care, and are humbled to work alongside them every day.

Kara Sankey

Mercyhealth Chief Nursing Officer