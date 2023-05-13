Letter: Cable rates and Fox News’ lawsuit

Do you know that if you subscribe to the most common cable plans, you are helping fund Fox news whether you watch it or not?

Wait, you might be thinking, why am I paying for a service I don’t watch? It’s because cable companies bundle TV programming and most major cable companies bundle Fox with many other channels.

If, like my husband and myself, you do not want to fund Fox’s proven campaign of misinformation about the Jan. 6 insurrection, COVID-19 vaccines and gun laws, among others issues, or if you are concerned about the rising cable costs (especially true for Fox, which is predicted to raise rates to pay for its $787.5 million defamation lawsuit), you do have some choices.

You can call your cable company and:

Voice your concern that you are paying for Fox News and request they stop bundling Fox with legitimate news programs. Choose a cable bundle that is more basic which doesn’t include Fox. (This will be cheaper but will include fewer channels.) Do what 52% of Americans are now doing and “cut the cord” so you’re not subject to unwanted cable fees and bundling rules requiring you to pay for providers you don’t wish to support.

Joan Davis

Huntley