Letter: The financial impact of senior living

Is there anyone else in their 70s and still working full-time? I would like to retire, but with my rent going up from $895 to $950, my Social Security little over $1,000, gas for the car, electric bill and gas bill, I do pray there are no emergencies. Senior citizens live longer, but for what? Where can us seniors live? Assisted facilities, who can afford to live there?

I did have a nice retirement fund but trying to sell the house three times since 2010 was not the right time. Things started to break down in the house and the repair bills were bigger than my paychecks so into my retirement fund I went. Thanks to the real estate man that helped me sell the house, I am now in a senior unit.

Why doesn’t Illinois have senior living facilities for those on a low income? It sure would make us seniors feel human and respected. We don’t have them because the state of Illinois is broke. Maybe because we have still crooked people in the government.

Suzanne McDonald

Woodstock