Letter: RedTail to raise taxes

The RedTail clubhouse has gone from $2 million to $4 million and from $150 per square foot, per the village president, to $338 per square foot – twice the average selling price of a house in Lakewood.

Would repairing the existing clubhouse be cheaper? Maybe, maybe not. We don’t know because the village refused to put it out for bid. As trustees, the Village Board has a fiduciary obligation to confirm the facts, not to assume the facts.

The project includes a cart barn at $176 per square foot. RedTail got by with no cart barn for 30 years. A pole barn, which many golf courses use, would cost around $40 per square foot. The village didn’t consider either option.

The village president says the club could bring in $279,000 per year. Only in the pandemic year did the golf course make this much. In most years, it has lost money and in fiscal 2023, which just ended, it will be lucky to break even.

The result will likely be an increase in property taxes, for the next 30 years, of around $200 per family in Lakewood.

The village also plans to use park impact fees for the clubhouse. But the village ordinance states that money should be refunded to the homeowners who paid it. Why isn’t the village following its own ordinance?

RedTail will be on the May Village Board meeting. Residents who care about their taxes should plan to attend. Check the village’s website for details.

Steve Willson

Lakewood