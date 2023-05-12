Letter: Is society breaking down?

We seem to have a lot of problems right now – guns, violence, carjackings, riots, robberies, drugs, food shortages and extremes of many sorts.

Take guns as an example. Years ago when guns weren’t regulated, people didn’t shoot up schools or walk or ride down streets and shoot strangers. People were concerned with what others thought of them, their parents, siblings, churches, teachers, friends. This helped to keep people on the “straight and narrow.”

If we take a step back, there may be a larger issue at work here. Could the fabric of our society be breaking down? If this is indeed the case, what can we do?

Frankly, the answers to those questions elude me and worry me greatly.

Nancy Vazzano

Crystal Lake