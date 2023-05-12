Letter: Grateful to community’s library support

I am grateful to live in a community that supports its public library.

As we celebrate National Library Week (April 23 to 29), the Friends of Woodstock Public Library invited library supporters to sign an appreciation declaration. It has been heartening to see the number of people who signed the declaration and shared their favorite things about the library. It’s especially true given the attacks on libraries and the First Amendment rights they protect.

A strong library, supported by the people it serves, is an essential part of our community’s fabric. The library provides everyone in Woodstock and the surrounding rural areas access to resources, ideas and information. As the people who have signed the library’s appreciation declaration recognize, our community is strongest when everyone has what they need to meet their potential.

Jessica Campbell

Woodstock