Letter: Give local contractors a fair chance

It was disconcerting to watch the Woodstock Fire and Rescue District Board of Trustees select a contractor for their next six-figure construction project.

They chose the third-highest bidder, passing on two highly qualified companies and wasting thousands of dollars. Disregarding their architect’s advice to scope out the lowest bid makes no sense for people who are supposed to be stewards of taxpayers’ money.

The board cut an objection short at the board meeting. To make matters worse, a different decision would have meant that over half of the project’s money would have been spent in Woodstock, benefiting three local businesses and their employees.

These disregarded residents will pay for the decision-makers’ projects through their real estate taxes. I hope the Woodstock Fire Board does better next time and gives all of the local contractors who were ignored this time a fair chance. That’s if the locals even bid on the next project.

Donald C. Tonyan

Wm. Tonyan & Sons Inc.

McHenry