Letter: Funding the arts

I’m a student at a local high school and a part of my school’s Performing Arts Department. This includes the band, orchestra, choir and theater. Arts programs across the country are severely underfunded, including my own.

Detractors of arts funding will say the arts provide nothing economically and are essentially useless, while supporters will mention the various social and cultural benefits arts can provide for a society.

What are your thoughts? What do you think about the current funding of arts programs? More? Less? Same?

Katelyn Fahey

Algonquin