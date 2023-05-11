Letter: ‘Trump drama’

Finally, we as southeastern Wisconsin voters and residents will be experiencing the beginning of the end of our past Trump drama.

As Republicans and Democrats in Walworth County, we have a need to finally secure justice from our 45th president.

This criminal indictment may be the first of possibly four that we will be experiencing this year. As an American, our 45th president deserves all the constitutional protections we all have – nothing more, nothing less.

May the grace of God be with him and his family. Finally, let us all move on.

Paul Kristoffersen

Fontana, Wisconsin