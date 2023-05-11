Letter: Re: McHenry County reacts to Trump indictment

It appears the crying and hoorays have just started over the Donald Trump indictment. Most people fail to recognize a majority of the grand jury voted to indict Trump. Democracy is working its checks and balances.

Former U.S. Sen. John Edwards was also charged for paying his mistress with money from his campaign fund when he ran for president. So it looks like there has been fairness to both sides. But Trump must have committed some felonies in order to be indicted.

Republicans don’t get your shorts knotted so soon and Democrats hold your glee. Let the jurors and court system respond accordingly. That’s the American way.

John A. Leonardi

Fox River Grove