Letter: Concentrate on looking forward

Have you noticed many Republicans are starting to avoid saying the name “Trump”?

Large flags, banners and lawn signs bearing the Trump name are finally disappearing from homes and vehicles. Sadly, many of those pro-Trump signs and banners were replaced with vicious or obscene anti-Biden signs that are viewed by everyone, including impressionable children. None the less, it’s obvious that speaking or displaying Trump’s name is being avoided by many in the GOP.

For the sake of democracy and the future of our great country, Trump needs to stay out of our government. Dangerous, untruthful, divisive rhetoric based on personal attacks has no place in our government or in moral society. Let’s all concentrate on looking forward, while not forgetting the mistakes of our past.

A prosperous United States future can be achieved with understanding and compromise. Desperate retribution is not our path to prosperity.

Robert Miller

Crystal Lake