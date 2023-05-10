Letter: Library ‘Way Out’ program

We received the May/June “The Beacon” flyer from the Crystal Lake Library. Upon reviewing the presentations being offered we were saddened to see our Crystal Lake Library has now become involved with one-sided politics. According to the description of the presentation titled “The Way Out: A Future After Hate and Extremism” individuals who are from the far right are violent, don’t want to connect with humanity and don’t want to lead compassionate lives.

Republicans are very compassionate to law and order, protecting our children from harmful fentanyl being smuggled into our communities through open borders and killing them and protecting victims from criminals. Without accountability for crimes, the lawlessness that we are seeing in so many cities will continue to escalate. This presentation is a first step in our quiet community where out-of-town protesters and riots begin led by professional protesters. Yes, there are individuals who protest for a living and get paid for it. Is this what we want in Crystal Lake? Is this the type of programs we want offered at our library?

Bonnie and Ken Martin

Crystal Lake